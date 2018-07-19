Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|WNBA
Washington at New York, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|MLS
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, German Grand Prix Qualifying, Hockenheim, 9 a.m.
NASCAR XFINITY, Lakes Region 200 Qualifying, Loudon, N.H., 11:05 a.m.
NASCAR XFINITY, Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H., 4 p.m.
NHRA, Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver, 4 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP, SkiStar Swedish Open, Bastad.
ATP, Konzum Croatia Open Umag.
ATP, Hall of Fame Championships, Newport, R.I.
WTA, Ladies Championship Gstaad (Switzerland).
WTA, Bucharest Open.
|Golf
The Open Championship, Carnoustie, Scotland.
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
PGA Web.com, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, Stage 14, Mende
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
|WNBA
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|MLS
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, German Grand Prix, Hockenheim, 9 a.m.
NHRA, Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver, 1:37 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Foxwoods 301, Loudon, N.H., 2 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP, SkiStar Swedish Open, Bastad.
ATP, Konzum Croatia Open Umag.
ATP, Hall of Fame Championships, Newport, R.I.
WTA, Ladies Championship Gstaad (Switzerland).
WTA, Bucharest Open.
|Golf
The Open Championship, Carnoustie, Scotland.
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
PGA Web.com, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Omaha, Neb.
|Cycling
ASO, Tour de France, Stage 15, Carcassonne