Where to watch the fireworks

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Watching fireworks on the Fourth of July can be a family affair.

That’s also the case for the people behind the scenes. The Vincent family has been setting off the Zanesville fireworks for over twenty years now. This year, they will get a little help from WHIZ’s own, Brian Armstrong.

“There are two shows tomorrow. One is at the Zanesville Country Club, my oldest daughter Amelia will be shooting that one and the downtown on the y-bridge will be the other one and my son Noah and I will be shooting that one,” explained Vincent.

The Vincent family looks forward to doing this every year. The oldest daughter, Amelia, said her favorite thing about helping set off fireworks is that it’s not something you get to do everyday.

“It’s exciting. You get to take a break from your normal day to day life and what you do and just do something that not everybody gets the chance to do in their life. So very exhilarating and fun to watch,” said Amelia.

Both shows will be starting around 9:45 pm, so make sure you save your seat ahead of time.