Y-Bridge Arts Festival right around the corner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Y-Bridge Arts Festival is celebrating 10 years this August.

The event will kick off at 2 P.M. on Friday, August 3rd and run through Saturday, August 4th at Zane’s Landing Park. Festival Director Bob Grayson said there will be about 125 artists there from all over Ohio and the surround states. He said there will be all types of different artwork with everything from paintings to jewelry.

“Anything you can think of that’s in the art world we have,” said Grayson. “We also have people coming here to share books they’ve written, we have people coming to share sculptures that they’ve made.”

Grayson said there will also be art demonstrations, plenty of food trucks, live music, and a special area for kids. He said it’s a great family event, but also something that Zanesville should be proud of.

“What I love about this event is so many local people who help provide money, support, and do things, they come over and say ‘Bob, I am so proud I live in Zanesville today’,” said Grayson.

More information, along with schedules and a list of artists, can be found on the Y-Bridge Arts Festival website.