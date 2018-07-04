Yankees place Gleyber Torres on the 10-day DL

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday because of a strained right hip.

Torres was removed after striking out in his second at-bat in the fourth inning before the Yankees went on to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2.

Before the series finale against the National League East leaders, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was upbeat about the status of his prized rookie.

Torres did not start in Tuesday night’s win, but entered the game late as a defensive replacement.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball