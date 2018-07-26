Yankees slugger Judge hit on wrist by pitch, leaves game

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge has left a game after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist.

The Yankees said Judge was seen by the team doctor Thursday night and was going to a hospital for an MRI.

Judge was hit in the first inning by a fastball from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis. Judge was checked by a trainer, and he remained in the game as the designated hitter.

Judge beat out an infield hit in the third inning. He was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Normally New York’s right fielder, Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs. He homered last week in the All-Star Game.

___

