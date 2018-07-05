ZAAP featured artist: William Sikora

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The First Friday Artwalk takes place this week and The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project wants to introduce William Sikora.

Sikora is an airbrush artist whose work is usually not seen in art galleries, but on motorcycles, cars, or any number of everyday objects. He said he was inspired to start painting motorcycles after seeing one that sparked his interest and is willing to custom paint anything a customer may want to have done.

“I saw, years ago, a motorcycle and it was pretty exciting,” said Sikora. “When I got there, it was, when I got closer to it it was a little more disappointing than it was about twenty feet away. So I told my wife I could do better than that. And years later, now I can.”

Sikora said his bikes have been featured in magazines and at shows, but this is the first time he’ll have his work grouped together. He said it’s exciting to get to see it in one place.

“This is really exciting for me,” said Sikora. “This is the first time that there’s been a grouping of my work over time put together. A lot of this stuff is borrowed back from the customers and it’s pretty neat to put things together.

Along with a few smaller items, Sikora will also have a few of the motorcycles he’s painted on display as well. Sikora works out of Flat Top Customs but can also be found online.