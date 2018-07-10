Zanesville Community Theatre benefit conert

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Community Theatre will be holding a benefit concert this weekend.

Last year, the theatre hosted a concert for a friend, Anne, around Christmas time. Since then, Chad Stemm, the one helping organize the event, said the goal is to have a benefit concert each year for someone in the community.

“So we started it about a year ago, a concert that was called a concert of love, and we want to do it for one person a year and just put on a concert, take donations, and just help somebody out medically,” said Stemm.

The concert this year is for a 13-year-old boy named, Ashton Henderson, who has a pulmonary disease. There is no set price to buy a ticket for the concert, it is strictly donation based with all of the proceeds going back to Ashton.

Stemm explained, “one hundred percent of the funds are going back to Ashton. We’re not keeping a penny for it. The theatre has donated all of the space and everything that way.”

The concert is Saturday, July 14th starting at 8 p.m. Seats will get reserved quickly, so call the box office or visit zct.org to purchase yours.