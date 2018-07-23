Zanesville High School soccer teams will host a blood drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville High School Boys and Girls Soccer Teams are hosting a blood drive next week.

Last year, they collected 99 units of blood, so their goal this year is 100, which would help save roughly 300 lives. Boys soccer player, Jack Thorne, said there are some extra incentives added on this year if you are one of the first few people at the event.

“The first 120 people to come out and donate will get a cedar fair ticket, which is good for either Cedar Point or Kings Island,” said Thorne. “On top of that, they will receive a coupon to the Columbus Zoo as well.”

Thorne said he thinks it’s important for their school to show the community what they have to offer. Along with the summer blood drive, they hold four more throughout the year. Senior Account Manager with the American Red Cross, Lori Gaitten, said they love working with Zanesville High School each year.

Gaitten explained, “so for Zanesville High School to step up in this way and help us make sure that we’re able to provide the patients with what they need, is just so wonderful and we are just so blessed to have this relationship with this school. They are so wonderful to work with.”

Gaitten said their blood supply is lower in the summer months, so this event is a huge help to maintain an adequate main blood supply. The blood drive will be Tuesday, July 31st from 12 to 6 p.m. You can register early by calling the American Red Cross or visiting their website.