Zanesville Memorial Concert Band ‘Patriots Among Us’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band honored America in its annual ‘Patriotic Concert.’

The band performed patriotic songs, such as Yankee Doodle, in front of a nearly full Secrest Auditorium. Sunday’s concert featured songs centered all around the central theme of ‘Patriots Among Us.’

“The flight that crashed in Pennsylvania, and basically the people on that flight, saved that flight from going to what people think into Washington D.C. and causing havoc there ,” said Artistic Director Janine Schmelzer Bock.

The band also performed ‘Elegy for the U-S-S Arizona’ and the Armed Forces Salute. Bock said it’s such a privilege to use music to celebrate our nations birthday.