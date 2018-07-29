The Zanesville Memorial Concert Band wraps up summer season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People were able to enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday evening and listen to some great music.

Tonight brought the Zanesville Memorial Concert Band summer season to a close. There were a few surprises in store for the audience, including guest conductor Max Treier. Treier used to conduct for the concert band and returned tonight to guest conduct one of their pieces.

“The band’s been working real hard for me, and it’s kind of a difficult piece, it’s not the easiest one in the book,” said Treier. “I chose it, but still they’re doing a nice job.”

Band Director Janine Schmelzer said the summer season as a whole was a great success.