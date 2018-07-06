Zanesville Police Department promotes five officers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department promoted five officers Friday afternoon.

The ZPD promoted one officer to the rank of captain, two officers to the rank of lieutenant, and two officers to the rank of sergeant. Police Chief Coury said all the men promoted Friday are hard working.

“Well they all have a lot of integrity,” said Coury. “They’re all willing to work, they’re not lazy. They are go-getters.”

Coury said he is looking forward to working with each of the new officers and is excited to see what new ideas they bring to the department.

“With new management comes new ideas,” said Coury. “And I hope these guys bring a fresh look to the department and fresh ideas and we can move forward and keep making this department a great department.”

Below is a full list of the officers promoted:

Scott Comstock

Hired Zanesville City Jail: February 28, 2002

Hired Zanesville Police Department: February 28, 2003 (Patrolman)

Promoted to Sergeant: December 28, 2015

Promoted to Lieutenant: June 23, 2017

Promoted to Captain: July 6, 2018

Brent McCutcheon

Hired Zanesville Police Department: January 6, 1995 (Patrolman)

Promoted to Sergeant: June 23, 2017

Promoted to Lieutenant: July 6, 2018

Derek Shilling

Hired Zanesville Police Department: August 28, 2009 (Patrolman)

Promoted to Sergeant: June 23, 2017

Promoted to Lieutenant: July 6, 2018

Phil Michel

Hired Zanesville Police Department: January 30, 2009 (Patrolman)

Promoted to Sergeant: July 6, 2018

Timothy Patenaude

Hired Zanesville Police Department: August 10, 2005 (Patrolman)

Promoted to Sergeant: July 6, 2018