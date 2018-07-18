Zanesville Woman Killed in Jeep/Motorcycle Accident

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a fatal accident. It happened Tuesday night just before 10:00 pm on Pine Street. Chief Tony Coury says 23-year-old Diamond Devlin of Zanesville was driving her Jeep north on Pine Street near Bates Street and struck a motorcycle that was also traveling north. Coury says the driver of the cycle was 54-year-old James Satterfield of Roseville. A passenger on the bike was 41-year-old Valerie Caplinger of Zanesville. The Chief says Caplinger was ejected from the cycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Satterfield was pinned under the Jeep. He was taken to Genesis Hospital and then transferred to Ohio State Medical Center. Chief Coury says the accident remains under investigation.