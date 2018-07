The Zanesville Fire Department says there will be a planned power outage for downtown Zanesville and Putnam Avenue. Fire Chief Doug Hobson says it will happen between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Hobson says there will not be temporary traffic control devices in place so that means if you come to a stop light you must stop before proceeding.

The temporary power outage will also include the Whiz Media Group.