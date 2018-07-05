ZPD Chief Coury: Arrest Made in Monday Homicide

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says an arrest has been made in Monday’s homicide in a parking lot near 819 Putnam Avenue. Coury says 28-year-old Dannie Devoll Jr., whose last know address is Warsaw is charged with Aggravated Murder, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. Zanesville Police say Monday just before 10:30 pm officers received a call in connection to a man lying in a parking lot on Putnam Avenue. Police found 29-year-old Eric Stevens, whose last known address is Marietta, injured. Coury says Stevens, who is considered homeless, was taken to Genesis Hospital where he later died. Devoll is expected to be arraigned Friday in Zanesville Municipal Court. No other details are being released.