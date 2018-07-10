ZPD: Driver Cited in Early Morning Accident that Caused Power Outage

It’s been a long hot day for some east end Zanesville residents after they lose power. Zanesville Police say an accident happened around 3:00 am Tuesday on Moxahala Avenue near the city sewer plant. Investigators say a man drove his car into a power pole and knocked it and a transformer to the ground. It also caused a power outage that affected over 400 people. Around 9:00 am American Electric Power started making repairs which took around 6 hours to complete and knocked out power to 1600 customers. Whiz Radio and T-V were also knocked off the air and used generators to keep broadcasting. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says 27-year-old Anthony Williams of Zanesville was distracted while he was driving at an excessive speed and slammed into the power pole. He was cited with Failure to Control. Coury says a passenger in the vehicle is identified as 18-year-old Tori Gibson. No injuries were reported.