George Hiotis

ZPD: Driver Cited in Early Morning Accident that Caused Power Outage

by George Hiotis on July 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

It’s been a long hot day for some east end Zanesville residents after they lose power.  Zanesville Police say an accident happened around 3:00 am Tuesday on Moxahala Avenue near the city sewer plant.  Investigators say a man drove his car into a power pole and knocked it and a transformer to the ground.  It also caused a power outage that affected over 400 people.  Around 9:00 am American Electric Power started making repairs which took around 6 hours to complete and knocked out power to 1600 customers.  Whiz Radio and T-V were also knocked off the air and used generators to keep broadcasting.  Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says 27-year-old Anthony Williams of Zanesville was distracted while he was driving at an excessive speed and slammed into the power pole.  He was cited with Failure to Control.  Coury says a passenger in the vehicle is identified as 18-year-old Tori Gibson. No injuries were reported.

Post Views: 36