​​​​​25th Annual Antique and Classic Auto Show coming up

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Duncan Falls Volunteer Fire Department is getting ready for their annual car show.

This year will be the 25th Antique and Classic Auto, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show. Duncan Falls Fire Chief Donald Alexander said they are excited to be reaching 25 years. He said it was something that started off small and continued to really grow.

“I think it’s pretty amazing we’ve made it that far from when we started out,” said Alexander. “We go oh this might be something good to do over Labor Day weekend, yeah we’ll see how it works, make a little money, and it has grown every year from there. Last year we had over 225 vehicles.”

Alexander said they try and have a class for every type of vehicle out there and that the show has grown so much it will be held at Philo High School this year. He said this is one of their biggest fundraisers for the department.

“This is our second biggest fundraiser of the year and the money generated from there helps buy small equipment things and things we need around the fire house all the time,” said Alexander.

Registration for the show will be from 10:30 to 1:30 on Sunday and awards will be given out at 4:30. Alexander said there will also be raffles and door prizes given away throughout the day.