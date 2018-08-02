​​​​​Peaches are here!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Peaches are back in season at Paul’s Farm Market & Greenhouses.

The market, which has been family owned an operated for 70 years, is offering two types of peaches for the start of the season. Marvin Paul said right now they have Red Haven peaches and White peaches, but that more varieties are on the way.

“We do have probably about half a dozen varieties, there will be a Crest Haven coming along,” said Paul

Paul said he always looks forward to the people who come in during the peach season, and that many people wait all year for it. He says some people even make daily stops.

“We get a different clientele when the peaches come in because everyone looks forward to them and they only have a certain time of year when they’re going to find them fresh,” said Paul. “We get to see a lot of return people too.”

Paul said that starting next weekend they will be offering peach slushies and that they have white sweet corn available, green beans, and are just starting to get apples in.