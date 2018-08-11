DRESDEN, Ohio- Dresden celebrated their small town, community, and of course melon.

This year marked the 11th annual Dresden Melon Festival and people from all over town were out to celebrate. Larry King is a lifelong resident of Dresden and village council member and comes to the festival every year with his wife. Among other things, King said he loves the delicious food and camaraderie.

“It’s a great place to meet all your friends and have a great crowd coming every year,” said lifelong Dresden resident Larry King, “I think it just shows a lot about small town America how they come together and support everything.”

The Mayor of Dresden, David Mathew, said all of the proceeds from the festival will go back to the Friends of the Dresden Park and into village parks and is glad so many people came out because they love putting on the event.

“As mayor of the village and on behalf of the friends it’s great to see the people come out and support us and they like what we do so we’ve seen that in the funding and donations and the attendance so it’s a great event,” Mathew said.

The morning started with a fishing tournament and the activities were packed on from there with a 5k, the Tri-Valley band, melon races and some great live music throughout the night. Mark your calendars for next year!