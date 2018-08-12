12th District Vote Count Continues

County election boards have begun the official count in Ohio’s 12th deadlocked 12th congressional district. Secretary of State Jon Husted says the formal tally must be wrapped up by August 24th. The August 7th contest between republican State Senator Troy Balderson of Zanesville and Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County Recorder, remains too close to call. Balderson leads O’Connor by less than a percentage point with thousand of ballots potentially left to be counted. If the vote total remains within half percentage point, automatic recount will be triggered. The two seek an open U.S House seat made available by republican Pat Tiberi’s retirement in January.