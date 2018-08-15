ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you’re a fan of eating ribs, then you’ll want to be at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The 15th annual Rib Fest is August 31st and September 1st hosted by the Minority Business Resource Network of Southeastern, Ohio. President and CEO, Ernest Bynum, said he loves holding this event each year to bring the community together.

“Our goal is to bring the community together, that’s one thing,” said Bynum. “We feel this is the biggest event of the year for the city of Zanesville, except maybe, just maybe, the fair.”

Bynum said there will be live music, raffle baskets and they’re adding something new this year to kick off college football season.

The biggest attraction this year is we’re doing a tailgate thing for the Ohio State Football game. That’s new and different – we don’t know how it’s going to go, but we thought we’d try it and see,” Bynum said.

Proceeds raised will be granted as scholarships to high schoolers in the community. Bynum said Rib Fest is rain or shine with free admission. Friday will start at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.