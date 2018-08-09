New School Year New Pair of Shoes

Smiles were all around Thursday as students got ready for the start of a new school year.

“Lace Up for Kids” help their 30th annual distribution day. The Zanesville Civic League became a shoe store for the day as school aged children, with help from numerous volunteers, picked out the perfect pair of sneakers.

In all over 1,100 students were assisted through the “Lace Up for Kids” program, slightly up from last year.

“We like helping families. There are a lot of grandparents that are bringing their kids,” explained Sue Thuma from Eastside Community Ministry. “We especially like to help those grandparents that have their kids and trying to help them on social security and that’s maybe the most rewarding part.”

New this year Eastside added a health and wellness fair to the event. Kids received free hair cuts from Prince of Cuts and Sulens Dental provided toothbrushes and fluoride treatments.

“On a whole it helps the kid feel ready for school. A nice haircut, new shoes, big brothers big sisters making them feel I guess supported,” said Katie Graham an Eastside Volunteer.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Muskingum County Library System also took part in the wellness fair.