New Public Safety Director on the Job

The family of Zanesville’s new public safety director jokes he flunked retirement.

64-year-old Keane Toney left retirement to take the position in Zanesville. He started his career in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff and retired from the City of Canton. In total he has over 30 years in the law enforcement profession.

It’s these positions he believes will help him in his now role, working with the people of Zanesville.

“You have to deal with people. So, if the person can have the technical skills, but they don’t have the personality they aren’t a people person,” said City of Zanesville Public Safety Director Keane Toney. “They’re not going to work well. I’ve got the technical skills, but I think I’m also a people person.”

Hours into the job, Toney met with members of the fire and police departments. He said he isn’t here to shake up the city, but see what works and what could move smoother.

“So my first goal is to learn all I can learn. Learn the personality of the offices, the people here and of the town,” explained Toney. “Then once I do that, I want to look and see how have we done things in the past, what’s worked, what’s been successful, what hasn’t worked. I’m not here to reinvent the wheel.”

Toney said he’s looking forward to getting to know the area and hopes to speak with civic groups and clergy. He has an open door policy for those wanting to speak about the safety of the city.

Toney was hired by the city after over 40 resumes were reviewed and 15 interviews conducted.