The dangers of driving distracted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Nine in ten people admit to using their phone while driving

and AT&T wants to remind people that distracted driving is never okay. They brought a virtual reality set-up to Zanesville to show people the consequences of driving distracted.

“This is part of AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign which reminds drives that distracted driving is never okay,” said AT&T External Affairs BJ Smith. “Our simple message is keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone.”

Smith said distracted driving is more than just texting behind the wheel. She said it can include checking emails, posting to social media, and even just glancing to check notifications.

“They forget that just glancing down at that phone for a second can cause an accident,” said Smith.

Smith said part of Wednesday’s event included having people sign pledges to never drive distracted and that since the campaign launched in 2010, more than 23 million pledges have been signed.