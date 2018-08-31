Muskingum Behavioral Health Open House

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum Behavioral Health is officially moved into their new building.

Chief Operations Officer Yolanda Taylor said the new location has been in the works for a long time and they are happy to finally be in the new space.

“We’ve been looking for a place of our own for quite some time and this became available, had enough parking space, and hopefully able to make our clients feel comfortable and welcoming,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the new building has allowed them to expand their programming and add more activities for their clients. She said everyone has been enjoying the space.

“The clients seem to be enjoying it,” said Taylor. “They have a lot more room to have more activities, we have more group rooms for them to be in to be able to do some painting and other activities.”

Taylor said they will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house with guided tours on September 7th from 1 to 3 p.m.