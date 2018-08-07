49ers’ Garoppolo to play at least 1 series against Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to play at least one possession in the preseason opener Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Garoppolo will be taking his first snaps in a game since signing a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February. Garoppolo has looked good during training camp, including Tuesday’s practice when he hit receiver Aldrick Robinson for a pair of touchdowns.

Shanahan said he hasn’t determined which veterans will play and which will be given the night off.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during practice Friday. He spent Tuesday doing conditioning drills and will be re-evaluated next week when San Francisco returns to practice.

