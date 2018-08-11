49th Salt Fork Arts & Craft Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival is celebrating 49 years.

The festival opened Friday at the Cambridge City Park and will run through Sunday. Festival Director Carol Wilcox Jones said the event gets bigger every year and that this year there are over 90 vendors.

“So each year its gotten to be bigger since then,” said Jones. “Last year was fabulous and this year I think its grown by maybe 20 percent.”

Jones said there is everything from fine arts to jewelry and crafts for sale and on display. She also said they are proud of their large student art exhibit, which features the artwork of local Cambridge students.

“There’s just a lot being offered here and you can find a nice picnic table, sit down and have your lunch or your supper and just take it all in,” said Jones. “We’re very proud of this event. Its been well loved now for a long time.”

Jones said there are also different musicians and bands performing throughout the weekend. The festival will be open again from 10 until 4 on Sunday, and admission and parking are free.