5-run 6th against Lynn helps Marlins beat Yankees 9-3

MIAMI (AP) — Hours after All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list with left knee tendinitis, Yankees starter Lance Lynn gave up five runs in the sixth inning and New York lost 9-3 to the last-place Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Yankees managed only one extra-base hit against five Miami pitchers. They committed three errors and struck out 11 times in a defeat that ended their four-game winning streak.

Giancarlo Stanton, playing in Miami for the first time since the Marlins traded him last November, went 1 for 3 with an RBI and finished 3 for 9 in the series. He remained at 299 career homers.

Lynn (8-9) had a 2-0 lead in the sixth, but Miguel Rojas’ three-run homer put the Marlins ahead. The homer was the 10th for Rojas, who had never hit more than one in a season before this year.

Attendance was 25,547, including lots of Yankees fans, and many of them had departed by the time Miami’s J.T. Riddle delivered a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth.

Chapman joined three injured regulars on the Yankees’ disabled list, and their offense looked depleted during the two-game series. They totaled 10 hits in the final 17 innings against Miami.

Neil Walker drove in two runs with a double and a sacrifice fly, and Stanton had an RBI infield hit in the seventh.

Miami’s Trevor Richards allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine. Jarlin Garcia (2-2) retired both batters he faced.

Lynn was charged with five runs for the second game in a row. He worked 5 1/3 innings.

BRAIN CRAMP

A mental lapse cost the Yankees in the seventh. When Miami’s Brian Anderson tried to steal second and Starlin Castro took ball four, catcher Austin Romine made a needless and wild throw to second. That allowed Anderson to advance to third, and he scored an unearned run on a groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP David Robertson, who has been nursing a tender shoulder, said he was available to pitch.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Following a day off, left-hander CC Sabathia (7-4, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to start for the first time since Aug. 12 when New York begins a four-game series at Baltimore on Friday. Sabathia has been sidelined with right knee inflammation. The Yankees are only 6-6 this year against the Orioles, who have the worst record in the majors.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (2-6, 5.08) is scheduled to start Thursday when Miami opens a four-game series at home against first-place Atlanta.

