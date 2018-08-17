AC Milan signs Uruguay midfielder Laxalt on deadline day

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has signed midfielder Diego Laxalt from Genoa following his standout performances for Uruguay at the World Cup.

Laxalt helped the Uruguayans reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Spanish winger Samu Castillejo is also headed to Milan. Castillejo arrives from Villarreal, where he scored six goals in the Spanish league last season.

Two Milan players moved in the opposite direction. Colombia forward Carlos Bacca went to Villarreal and Italian forward Gianluca Lapadula to Genoa. Both Bacca and Lapadula spent last season at those clubs on loan.

Following a takeover last month by American hedge fund Elliott Management, Milan previously signed forward Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus and also brought in midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

