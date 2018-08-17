Accident on I-70

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A five-car accident briefly shut down I-70 Friday evening.

EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said that during a heavy downpour multiple vehicles lost control, including a semi carrying hazardous waste. He said they received reports of the truck leaking, and upon arrival at the scene determined it was only transmission and power steering fluid. Jadwin said there was no real cause of the accident, other than the heavy rain making the roads slick.

“It was a real heavy downpour at the time and the roads get slick, and people need to slow down a little bit and take their time,” said Jadwin.

I-70 East and West were shortly after 6:30 this evening and all vehicles involved in the accident have been removed from the highway, there were no injuries.