American Legion Post 29 Awards Scholarships

Some area students were honored with scholarships to help them pay for their education. Zanesville American Legion Post 29 along with the Sons of the American Legion awarded 19 scholarships. The Legions scholarship committee reviews the applicants every year and makes its selection in late June. The process to help students has been going on for the past 10 years. Post Commander Larry Wheeler and Sons Legion Commander Jerry Clark are proud of the contributions their organization makes in the lives of the students they help.