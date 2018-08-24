ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local business got together for a round of golf.

The Annual Chamber – Jaycees Golf Outing took place at the Jaycees Golf Club. President of the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce, Dana Matz, said it’s a great opportunity for businesses to come together and recognize their employees and customers.

“If we can have the local businesses doing business with fellow local businesses, it’s just good for the community because all of these companies support the community in one way or another,” said Matz. “So the more they can work together to make their businesses better, the better it is for our community.”

Matz said the more the local businesses can help each other, the stronger they will be and the better the community will be.

“So as the Chamber of Commerce, it’s our honor and privilege to serve the local businesses, you know, we are very local, we encourage shopping local, doing business local, hyperlocal is where we are,” said Matz.

Matz said there were 29 total teams playing and all of the proceeds raised are going back to fund the operation services at the Chamber of Commerce.