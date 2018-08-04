BLUE ROCK, Ohio – People at a local park traveled back to the 1800s on August 4th.

Blue Rock State Park held their annual Mark Twain Family Fun Day. Seasonal Naturalist, Marissa Moliviatis, said the popularity of some activities have faded over the years, so they wanted to bring them back for families to enjoy.

“This year, we have been trying something a little different – we’re trying to bring back some of the really old-time activities that used to be very popular,” explained Moliviatis.

The event had vendors and information booths for local companies, as well as the old-fashioned activities.

“It’s a great time for everybody,” said Moliviatis. “It’s very special that we can have everybody kind of come out and enjoy the summer.”

Moliviatis said it was free for the public to come out and have a mountain bike race, a pie eating contest or enjoy the water at the park and do some games on the beach.