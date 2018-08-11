DRESDEN, Ohio – Dogs and people worked together to raise money.

The third annual PupCup and 5K run were held in Dresden Saturday morning. The two races focused on raising money for Project Pup, which is the upgrade project for the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center. Race Director Juliet Bay said all the money will go towards creating a better facility for the dogs.

“We have a passionate group of volunteers that realize the dire need for a new facility, a new dog pound facility for the homeless dogs in our area,” said Bay.

Bay said there were about 50 dogs for the PupCup and about 25 runners for the 5K. She said they also had dogs from the adoption center looking for their forever homes.

“We had dogs, people’s personal pets, and then definitely rescue stories from the adoption center,” said Bay. “We had Cassie out here spreading her charm looking to get adopted and find her forever family.”

Bay said there will be a special adoption event next Saturday at the adoption center from 10 until 2, with special rates for many of the dogs.