Annual Urban League conference focused on digital revolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president and CEO of the National Urban League says the organization’s annual conference will focus on making the digital revolution as inclusive as possible.

Marc Morial says the five-day conference beginning Wednesday in Columbus includes a line-up of all major technology companies and a large career and networking fair.

Events include a conversation between Morial and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg. The conference will also include the U.S. debut of the Google Arts & Culture Pop Up Lab, showcasing black history and culture through an online collection of artifacts, art, documents and stories.

Other conference offerings are service projects and a schoolchildren backpack giveaway. They are part of what Morial says is the organization’s goal to have an impact on communities where its conferences are held.