Anthony signs 1-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Carmelo Anthony has signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month before the Hawks released him.

Houston general manager Daryl Morey announced the signing Monday and the Rockets posted a picture on social media of Anthony signing his contract.

The 34-year-old joins a team led by MVP James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul. The Rockets hope the addition of Anthony will help them contend for their first title since 1995. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season.

Anthony will get a fresh start in Houston after spending last season with the Thunder, with whom he averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 games. He has averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 15-year career that also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports