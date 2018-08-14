AP Source: Bears, Roquan Smith agree to deal

The standoff between the Chicago Bears and No. 8 overall draft pick Roquan Smith is over.

A person familiar with the situation says the linebacker has agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees $18.5 million and includes an $11.5 million signing bonus. The person spoke Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The Bears sent out a news release announcing Smith will be available to reporters after Tuesday’s practice, though they did not say an agreement is in place.

Smith is the final pick from this year’s NFL draft class to reach an agreement — because of a hangup over the contract language. The sides disagreed over whether the team would be allowed to take back guaranteed bonus money from him if he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, including a violation of the league’s new rule preventing players from leading with their helmet.