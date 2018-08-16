Area Fire Departments Receive Grants

Two area fire departments made the list of more than 100 departments in the state sharing a $1.1m grant intended to help protect firefighters from carcinogens and other health hazards encountered in their work.

The National Trail Volunteer Fire Department in Licking County will see over $14,000 to purchase an extractor.

Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Noble County received over $7,500 to purchase an extractor, hoods with barrier protection and washable gloves.

The Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation awarded the money under the bureau’s firefighter exposure to environmental elements grant program.