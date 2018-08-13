Arrest made in Newark stabbing

NEWARK, Ohio – According to the Newark Division of Police, detectives have arrested a stabbing suspect. On August 10, 2018, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 607 Glenbrook Drive. Officers arrived and located a female identified as Ms. Michelle Mullins lying on the ground wounded and bleeding.

According to the Newark Division of Police, Ms. Mullins was flown to Grant Hospital from the scene and treated for her injuries. Witnesses reported that a male by the name of Jeremy Seiber was the one who stabbed Ms. Mullins and that they were dating. They also said Mr. Seiber had fled the area. Officers later responded to an address on Essex Street to a call where a man claimed to have stabbed his girlfriend.

Police arrived and made contact with the caller, Mr. Jeremy Seiber. Mr. Seiber was detained and taken to the station where he was interviewed by detectives. Mr. Seiber was subsequently arrested and taken to the Licking County Justice Center. Ms. Mullins was interviewed by detectives at Grant hospital and she reported that Mr. Seiber stabbed her multiple times because she did not want him to leave the home.