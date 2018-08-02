Arrest in Multi-County theft ring

Perry County, Ohio–Authorities announced Thursday that a New Straitsville man has been arrested in connection to a multi-county theft ring.

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said 34-year-old Brian Keith Hoyd was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of complicity to commit robbery and one count of theft.

The felony charges are in connection to a search warrant that was executed Wednesday around 7 p.m. by the Perry, Athens and Hocking County Sheriff’s Offices and New Straitsville Police Department.

Authorities said around $20,000 worth of items believed to be stolen property from those three counties was seized.

The investigation continues and additional charges on other individuals may be filed at a later time.