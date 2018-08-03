Auctioning off a piece of history

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A piece of Zanesville history will be up for auction next weekend.

The Smith House on U.S. 40 will be up for auction on Saturday, August 11. Owner of Koehler Auctions, Jeff Koehler, said the house was built in 1830 by Edward Edison Smith as a Tavern-Inn. He said its a unique property with a lot of history behind it.

“Again, a lot of history, I’ve read history where actually Civil War soldiers going to the armies actually has bedded down on the floors of the tavern area so, just a lot of neat neat history here,” said Koehler

Before the auction is held on the 11th, Koehler says they will hold an open house. He said the Smith House and property will be open for viewing this Saturday, the 4th from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. He said anyone is welcome to come and tour the house.

“So it’s open to the public for viewing to come out and maybe be interested in purchasing the property and who knows, they may even get a glimpse of a ghost,” said Koehler

Koehler said the auction for the personal property will begin at 10 A.M. and that the auction for the real estate will be auctioned off at noon.