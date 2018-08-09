Back to School dental check-ups

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Bouncy castles, snacks, and the dentist?

All three things were found this afternoon at Hawkins Complete Dental Service. Dentist Charles Hawkins said today was their annual kids day and that he wants kids to know going to the dentist can be fun.

“We’re doing a little bit of everything,” said Hawkins. “We’re doing dental cleaning, we’ve got jump tents outside, pizza around, we’re having a good time.”

Hawkins said its important to get kids in for a dental check-up before they head back to school. He said it’s part of making sure they are ready to take on a new year.

“We try and do it annually right before they go back to school,” said Hawkins. “It’s very important so we can make sure they’re nice and healthy so they can focus and concentrate while they’re in school and have fun at the same time.”

Hawkins complete Dental Service will also be holding a free dental clinic at the beginning of September.