Balderson officially wins Congressional Special Election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)–It’s official, Troy Balderson of Zanesville is the winner of the Congressional special election that was held on August 7th.

Voters picked republican Balderson, who was backed by both President Trump and Governor Kasich , over democrat Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor to complete the unexpired term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi who retired in January.

Balderson will face O’Connor again in November for a full two-year term in the 12th District.

The gridlocked race decided Friday was a test of voter sentiment before November’s general election.

Balderson’s victory buoys republicans concerned about how Trump is playing in swing states. But O’Connor was a long shot in the district, held by republicans for nearly 35 years.

The republican Kasich represented the district before Tiberi.

