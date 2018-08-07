Balderson Thanks Volunteers and President Trump

The race for the 12th congressional district was close as was predicted, but in the end it republican Troy Balderson narrowly beat democrat Danny O’Connor. The final but unofficial vote count is Balderson 101,574 to O’Connor’s 99,820. ..50 to 49 percent. There are provisional ballots that still need to be counted. Balderson told supporters Tuesday night that “he’s honored to represent the voters of the 12th district.” Balderson also thanked his family, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. He also thanked the thousands and thousand of volunteers who worked his campaign. The race is to fill the unexpired term of Congressman Pat Tiberi which ends January 3rd, 2019. Balderson will face O’Connor again in the race for a full term in the 12th district which will be decided this November 6th. That terms runs until 2020.