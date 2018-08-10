Battling to beat the clock

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a race against the clock this afternoon.

The Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts hosted the Zanesville Survivor Challenge. Ten teams made up of members from local businesses competed to complete a series of different challenges the quickest. Executive Director Ed Mulholland said they wanted to pick skills that Boy Scouts use all the time.

“We wanted the community to be involved in scout skills and see what scout skills are really out there,” said Mulholland. “So again, using a compass and lashing, and climbing and the kinds of things scouts do every day.”

Mulholland said all the teams have been working hard for the competition and that they all want to take home the trophy. He said all the money raised today will go toward the Cub Scouts and helping to send kids to camp.

“The sponsors that we have today are leaders in the community and they’re helping us build leaders for the future,” said Mulholland.

Mulholland said he hopes everyone involved today gained a better understanding of what the scouts do and had some fun along the way.