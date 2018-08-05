Benefit for Margie Krueter at the American Legion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Friends and family spent Saturday raising money at a benefit for a loved one at the American Legion in Zanesville

Margie Krueter is a long-time member and volunteer of the American Legion and is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. All of the proceeds from yesterday’s benefit will go toward helping offset her medical costs and support her the way she’s always supported others.

“It’s just so overwhelming I mean it goes to show and in this day and age it does your heart good to see that so many people care and that people can pay it forward and help you know that’s what it’s all about, helping someone else,” friend and benefit volunteer Connie Hardcastle said.

Hardcastle said the community and local businesses have been so gracious with their donations and she was so pleased to be able to help Margie and they even had a special visit from Mickey Mouse.