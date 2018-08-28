Bengals agree to extensions with DE Dunlap, DT Atkins

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have agreed to contract extensions with defensive tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap, who were entering the final years on their deals.

Dunlap tweeted about the deals, which weren’t immediately confirmed by the Bengals. Atkins’ agents confirmed on Twitter he got a four-year deal, while Dunlap was extended for three years.

Atkins made his sixth Pro Bowl and led the Bengals with nine sacks last season, the most by an NFL interior lineman. He has 61 sacks in his eight seasons, most by a Bengals interior lineman.

Dunlap’s best season was 2015, when he had 13½ sacks, second-most in club history. His totals have slipped each of the past two seasons. He had 7½ sacks last year.

