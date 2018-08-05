Big Band music along the river

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – People had the chance to enjoy another night of music along the river.

The Schubach Big Band treated the public to a free concert Sunday evening at Zane’s Landing Park. Founder and conductor of the band David Schubach said they play everything from classic big band tunes to a little rock’n roll. He said they also picked a special song to highlight the August heat.

“We’re going to do a special song just for tonight, there’s a Christmas song called Baby It’s Cold Outside, but tonight we’re going to sing Baby It’s Hot Outside, and I think that will be very appropriate,” said Schubach.

Schubach said big band music is a whole lot of fun and that if you missed the concert tonight you can catch them next month at the Vintage Plane Fly-In out at the Zanesville Airport.