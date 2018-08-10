Down Bikers Fund Annual Poker Run

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Down Bikers Fund will hold their 27th annual Poker Run fundraiser.

The Poker Run will take place Saturday, August 11th starting at the Blue Front Cafe. President of the Down Bikers Fund Jack Morgan said all of the money raised goes to help bikers in need.

“Every year we raise money and all the money we raise goes back to the community and bikers and their families that are down and out and need a little help,” said Morgan.

Morgan said there will be two different routes for the Poker Run along with music, drinks, and raffles. He wants to encourage everyone to come on out.

“Usually we get around 1000 people come sign in and this funds our organization for the whole year pretty much,” said Morgan. “So the more people show up the more money we can give away.”

Morgan said sign-ins for the event begin at 10 A.M. tomorrow and the bikers will have until 1 P.M. to leave. He said it is $10 a person to register for the event.