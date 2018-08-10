The Block Party on North Third

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two businesses are partnering to put on a full day of fun.

The Traveling Humidor along with Zak’s Eatery will be holding a block party on Third Street September 8th. The owners of the Traveling Humidor said they have a lot packed into the day. They said there will be everything from a car show to a poker run and even an arm wrestling competition.

“For the most part, it’s planning on being a pretty big day, you know lots of cars and bikes, food’s going to be amazing,” said Co-Owner Will Callahan. “Just come hang out and have a good time.”

Part of the event will also be to raise money for a family in need. Josh Binkley, Co-Owner of the Traveling Humidor, said the funds from the arm wrestling competition will go to help a little girl in her fight for cancer.

“Part of our event will be an arm wrestling tournament where you can…what we’re going to do called pull for Nellie,” said Binkley. “And it’s ten bucks a person just to enter just for fun and that money will go to that family as well.”

Binkley said the food will be provided by Zak’s Eatery and that the event will serve as the grand re-opening of the restaurant. The new owner of Zak’s Eatery, Patrick Jesse Woodham, said he is excited to be here in Zanesville and is looking forward to being a part of the community.