Board of Elections: 6th District Voters Turned Away

The Muskingum County Board of Elections is reporting that residents of the 6th congressional district have been showing up to vote in Tuesday’s Special Election. Director Tim Thompson says the election involves the 12th congressional district. Muskingum County is split between the two districts. Thompson says if you live in the following townships in Muskingum County you are NOT eligible to vote in the special election: Adams, Cass, Highland, Jackson, Jefferson, Licking, Madison, Monroe, Muskingum, Perry, Salem, Union and Washington Townships. The 12th congressional district race features State Senator Troy Balderson of Zanesville and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor. The polls stay open until 7:30 pm.